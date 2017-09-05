× New details emerge in High Point homicide, death penalty possible for suspects

HIGH POINT, N.C. — New details have emerged in the death of a 26-year-old man who was fatally shot in High Point Thursday evening.

Wayland Smith and Unique McQueen had their first appearances Tuesday morning and learned they could both face the death penalty or life without parole.

Wayland M. Smith faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of 26-year-old Maurice Suggs, who was fatally shot in the 200 block of Paramount Street at about 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

Smith is one of three suspects in the homicide and is being held on no bond. McQueen was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder.

Police are still looking for Devonte M. Flowers, who is also wanted on a first-degree murder charge.

Prosecutors said the shootings were part of a scheme to rob marijuana houses around High Point.

It isn’t known whether Smith was the shooter but McQueen is said to be the mother of his child and was integral in planning the robberies.

In addition to Suggs’ death, two other people were injured in the shooting. Tremaine Durham, 31, was listed in critical condition as of Thursday evening. Al’tariq Cole, 31, of New Jersey, was also shot and is in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (336) 889-4000.