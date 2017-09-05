× Man shot by officer after multi-vehicle crash in Asheboro

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A man was shot by an Asheboro police officer following a two-vehicle crash late Monday night.

The incident started as a crash around 11 p.m. on North Fayetteville Street, police say. As an officer approached the wreck, an armed man believed to be involved in the incident fired at the officer.

The Asheboro officer returned fired and hit the suspect. He ran from the scene but was arrested a short distance away.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The officer was not injured in the shooting.

Another man involved in the crash was injured. The severity of his injuries are currently unknown.

Police are investigating why the man fired at the officer.

