Local agencies encourage people to be prepared for natural disasters

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- The flooding and heartbreak coming out of Texas is motivating Guilford County Emergency Services to do more.

"In our office we want to figure out how to best prepare the people we serve," Emergency Management Coordinator Steven Grose said.

One way to do more is to start preparedness talks earlier with partner agencies.

"We are saying, hey charge up the batteries, gas up the generators. At least we will be prepared if it comes or not," added Grose.

Plus, Guilford EMS is letting people know they can get emergency notices from law enforcement, fire and the National Weather Service through the county's alert system known as GEANI.

"We have seen an uptick of about 1,300 people register for the system," Grose said. "So that's really great to reach that many more people and they can be proactive with their preparedness."

Guilford EMS is reminding the public they can be proactive about their preparedness by putting together an emergency preparedness kit. You want enough water, canned goods and medicines to last for a least three days. Emergency Management Coordinator Rachel Faucette also suggests adding a common device that could be very helpful.

"A whistle is an easy way you can signal a first responder without using a lot of energy or breath," Faucette said. "So that's a good thing to do."

While we are are approaching the height of hurricane season, with a key addition, your preparedness kit can last into the winter.

"In the winter time , throw in an extra blanket" Faucette said. "If you lose your power in the winter you want a way to stay warm."

ReadyGuilford.org has more information about GEANI notification and putting together a preparedness kit. Also, the FOX8 app can provide you with timely information.