× Krispy Kreme bringing back pumpkin spice doughnut – for one day

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Fall lovers rejoice! Krispy Kreme is joining the craze and bringing back its popular pumpkin spice original glazed doughnut.

But there’s a catch: The “seasonal transformation” will only be available for one day.

The doughnut, which includes “a hint of cinnamon and pumpkin spice flavor,” will be available on Sept. 8.

The announcement comes amid Krispy Kreme’s recent run of special edition doughnuts.

Just last month, the Winston-Salem-based chain offered a one-day special solar eclipse-themed doughnut.

Find a participating Krispy Kreme location here.

Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnuts are back! One Day Only – Friday, 9/8. Only at participating (US/CAN) shops. https://t.co/Etrl4kXGJp pic.twitter.com/k8WWHvrWrG — krispykreme (@krispykreme) August 31, 2017