Killer of 19-year-old Winston-Salem woman remains on the loose; family pleading for answers

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Tuesday marked the 20-year anniversary of the first breath LaDawn Morgan ever took. But, instead of celebrating with her, friends and family members gathered at her grave in Kernersville in her honor.

“Someone getting murdered at 19 years old, you think Chicago, you think new York, you think whatever; you don’t think Winston-Salem, North Carolina,” said Michael Warren, Morgan’s uncle. “At least I didn’t, until now.”

Around 2 p.m. on March 27, Morgan was shot outside of a home located at 903 Rich Ave. in Winston-Salem. Police say she was an innocent bystander as two groups exchanged gunfire. Morgan was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where she later died.

“[It’s] like collapsing, physically, but you don’t, but you feel [like] something came out of you,” Warren said, reliving the moment he and his family members were told Morgan had passed.

For more than five months, Morgan’s family has depended on each other to keep living, while they push for more information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for her death.

“Her killer or killers have not been caught. They’re out there,” Warren said, later adding, “if someone kills once, they have the embolden to do it again, so this person or people need to be stopped in their tracks.”

Police tell FOX8 they have a subject of interest and have made multiple attempts to talk to him. While they’ve received second and third-hand information, they’re seeking additional direct witnesses. Officers add that they’re still investigating and looking for evidence to support charges, adding that it is a possibility multiple people could be charged.

“We need to get them behind bars. They don’t need to enjoy their life no more,” said Morgan’s uncle, Travis Warren. “They don’t deserve it.”

79-year-old Alexander Barber Jr. was also hit during the shooting. Barber was shot in the face while reading his Bible in his driveway, but was able to return home two days later.