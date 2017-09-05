Kernersville manufacturer makes high-end products, provides job opportunities to refugees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- The look is cutting-edge -- something found in high-end design houses around the world. But, it all starts in Kernersville.

EFI Custom fabricates glass and aluminum to create products that have an immediate impact.

Working with architects, furniture companies, or designers to add their touch in small details or something as big as room dividers that slide to reconfigure a workspace.

One of their newest ideas is a rolling marker board you can move anywhere in the room.

This is style with an edge, whether it's adding color to warm up space or letting people connect with each other at home and in the office.

EFI has also given jobs to employees from Ethiopia, Myanmar, and Iraq -- people who traveled around the world to find new opportunities in the United States and landed in the Piedmont Triad.

It's something that comes from their core, a belief that it's the right thing to do.