‘I think I did it’: NC man tells 911 he took cold medicine, woke up to find wife stabbed to death

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A North Carolina man who allegedly told a 911 operator he woke up from a dream and found his wife stabbed to death says he may have taken too much cold medicine.

The incident happened around 1:15 a.m. Friday in the 5200 block of Patuxent Driver, WTVD reports. Police identified the woman as Lauren Ashley-Nicole Phelps.

Police have charged 28-year-old Matthew James Phelps with murder.

The couple had been married since November 2016.

During the 911 call, Phelps said he thinks he killed his wife in a dream and woke up to find himself covered in blood and her dead on the floor.

"I have blood all over me and there's a bloody knife on the bed, and I think I did it. I can't believe this."

Phelps told the dispatcher he took Coricidin cough medicine because he had problems sleeping.

The makers of Coricidin later extended their "deepest sympathies" to the family and told ABC News that "patient safety is our top priority. There is no evidence to suggest that Coricidin is associated with violent behavior."

Phelps is being held without bond at the Wake County Detention Center.