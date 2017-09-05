Greensboro Fire Department Swift Water Rescue Team to return to Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The 18 members of the Greensboro Fire Department Swift Water Rescue Team will be depart College Station, Texas, Tuesday afternoon returning to Greensboro, according to a news release from the City of Greensboro.

The team received information at this morning’s briefing that the North Carolina team would be released from the search and rescue efforts in Texas.

Members of the Greensboro Fire Department should be arriving back in Greensboro on Wednesday.

The Greensboro Fire Department Peer Support Team members will remain in Texas visiting members at local fire stations to address mental health concerns and needs. These two members departed the on Sunday and should be returning on Saturday. As of today they have visited firefighters in Beaumont and Houston fire departments.