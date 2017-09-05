× Elderly woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Davidson County Walgreens parking lot

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — An elderly woman died after being struck by a vehicle in a Davidson County Walgreens parking lot, Highway Patrol confirmed.

The accident happened at about noon Tuesday in the parking lot of the Walgreens at 12311 N.C. 150 in the Arcadia area.

The woman was attempting to exit her vehicle when she was hit by an SUV.

The exact details of the incident are still under investigation but no charges are pending.

Highway Patrol has not released the woman’s exact age or identity.