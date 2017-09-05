Deputy shoots newspaper photographer after confusing his tripod and camera for gun

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio — A news photographer taking pictures of lightning on Monday evening was mistakenly shot by a sheriff’s deputy, the New Carlisle News reports.

New Carlisle News photographer Andy Grimm left the office at about 10 p.m. to take pictures of a lightning storm. He pulled into a restaurant parking lot to set up his camera and tripod.

A traffic stop was being conducted nearby by Deputy Jake Shaw.

Grimm got out of his Jeep in full view of the deputy and started setting up his tripod, the newspaper reports.

“I was going out to take pictures and I saw the traffic stop and I thought, ‘Hey, cool. I’ll get some pictures here,'” Grimm said.

Grimm said when he turned in the direction of the traffic stop, Shaw apparently mistook the camera and tripod as a weapon and shot at him, hitting him in the side.

Grimm was taken to a hospital for surgery and is expected to recover.

“I was just doing my job,” Grimm said, adding that the deputy gave him no warning prior to firing on him.

Grimm also said he knows Shaw and does not want him to lose his job over the incident.

The Attorney General’s BCI division is investigating .