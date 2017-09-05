× Davidson County deputy needs 21 stitches to forehead after fight with domestic assault suspect

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Davidson County sheriff’s deputy was assaulted while responding to a domestic assault call Sunday, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Timothy Clay Hancock, 35, of Lexington, is charged with assault on a female, assault by strangulation, interfering with emergency communications, assault on law enforcement inflicting serious injuries and property damage.

Deputies came to a home in the 500 block of Trantham Drive in reference to the domestic assault call. Following an investigation, deputies located Hancock at a home in the 400 block of Trantham Drive.

While attempting to place Hancock under arrest, Deputy M. Higgins was forced into a glass window and received a large laceration to his forehead, the release said.

Hancock was taken into custody and placed in the Davidson County Jail with no bond allowed.

Higgins was taken to Lexington Medical Center where he received 21 stitches to his forehead and was released.

Hancock is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 18.