In Tuesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses cruise lines' decision to avoid Irma, the purchase of Rockwell Collins and more.
Cruise lines to avoid Hurricane Irma
-
Powerful Hurricane Irma could be next weather disaster
-
Hurricane Harvey strands cruise ship passengers
-
Service allows moviegoers to watch films each day for a small fee
-
Hurricane Irma ‘rapidly intensifying’ over Atlantic
-
Tropical Storm Irma forms over Atlantic
-
-
Where will Hurricane Irma go?
-
Hurricane Irma eyes Leeward Islands, looks set to strengthen
-
Hurricane Irma strengthens to Category 4 storm
-
Harvey aftermath: ‘We need an army of FEMA agents,’ Houston mayor pleads
-
That annoying robocall about a ‘free cruise’ could get you $900
-
-
Tropical Storm Watch posted for Carolina beaches with Irma likely to form Monday
-
Toddler airlifted from Carnival cruise ship after falling from balcony
-
Cruise passengers ordered to turn off lights, music for 10 days to avoid ‘pirate attack’