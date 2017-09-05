× Burlington man accused of breaking into ex-girlfriend’s apartment, hitting her with gun

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment, beating her with a gun and firing several shots at another man late Monday night, according to a press release.

At about 10:45 p.m., Burlington police received a request for a well-being check at 23 Oakes Circle. The caller, identified as James Cummings, told officers that he was at the apartment when his ex-girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend broke into the apartment and began shooting.

When officers got to the apartment, they met the suspect’s ex-girlfriend and learned that her apartment had been broken into by Jerrell Isaiah Brand. She said he kicked in the door, removed her from the shower, slammed her body into a door frame and hit her in the face with a gun.

The woman had visible injuries to support her assault allegations, police say.

Cummings told officers he was gathering personal property when Brand entered the apartment. He tried to run away and allegedly heard two gunshots while Brand ran after him. Cummings was grazed by a bullet but was not injured.

During an interview, Brand drove by the scene in a Nissan Maxima, in which Cumings identified as being the suspect’s vehicle.

A Burlington officer followed the vehicle to Brand’s residence and attempted a traffic stop, but he began to run from the car.

Officers say Brand eventually returned and surrendered.

Brand is charged with breaking and entering with intent to terrorize, assault on a female, assault with a deadly weapon, assault by pointing a gun, injury to personal property, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm in the city limits of Burlington, driving while license revoked, speeding, resisting a public officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is in jail under no bond.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.