Armed suspect shot by officer after multi-vehicle crash in Asheboro identified

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- A man was shot by an Asheboro police officer following a two-vehicle crash late Monday night.

The incident started as a crash around 11 p.m. on North Fayetteville Street, police say. As an officer approached the wreck, an armed man believed to be involved in the incident allegedly fired at the officer.

The Asheboro officer returned fired and hit the suspect. He ran from the scene but was arrested a short distance away.

The suspect was taken to Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital with undisclosed injuries. The suspect was identified Tuesday afternoon by SBI Agent Scott Williams as 25-year-old Daniel Eric Schexnider.

The officer, who has more than 22 years of experience, was not injured in the shooting.

Another man involved in the crash was injured. The severity of his injuries are currently unknown.

North Fayetteville Street (Business 220) between Central Avenue North and Yzex Street is closed.

Police are investigating why the man fired at the officer.

BREAKING: Officer was not injured in shooting. Suspect was struck, ran from scene, arrested and taken to hospital. pic.twitter.com/aGwYclfPwG — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) September 5, 2017

BREAKING: Officer involved shooting Asheboro. Police say a man fired at an officer after a vehicle accident. Officer did return fire. pic.twitter.com/Z23v5zryFT — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) September 5, 2017