UNC officials: Three cases of Norovirus confirmed
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — UNC Campus Health officials confirmed to WTVD Monday morning that test results have revealed there are now three cases of Norovirus.
University of North Carolina Campus Health had been treating a “number of students” for symptoms resembling Norovirus.
Last week, one of the cases was confirmed after a female student tested positive for the virus.
The student was part of a sorority, where per Campus Health officials, ”approximately 30 or so’ other students displayed symptoms; which include nausea, diarrhea and vomiting.
The first few days of the Greek system’s sorority rush week were postponed by the university’s Panhellenic Council as a precaution.