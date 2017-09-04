Toddler’s remains found in concrete at home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WICHITA, Kan. -- The remains of a 3-year-old child were found this weekend in a concrete structure inside a house in Kansas, KWCH reports.

Police said they were called to the scene Saturday after the property owner complained of an odor from the concrete structure.

Officials later found the remains inside that structure.

"It was a green tarp, but you can see it was a box, if you would. Heavy -- looked like, you hate to say it, but a small coffin because it was the size of a toddler bed. Very heavy. Took a forklift to get it out," neighbor Fernando Ruiz said.

It's unclear how or when the child died.

Two people who resided in the home were arrested last week in connection with a child custody case and are being held in the Sedgwick County Jail.

State officials said one of those arrested is connected to a 3-year-old who went missing back in July.

Police have not said if that's the child found dead.