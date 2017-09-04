Street racing leads to fatal crash on I-40 in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C -- It's a problem some people see every day on Interstate 40 no matter the direction.

"They don't go 70 mph," one resident said. "They don't go the speed limit. They speed."

Others are so fed up they take other routes.

"Was an aggressive kind of drive," one resident said. "You never went the speed limit because you'd get run over, so now I do anything I can to stay off the interstate."

Greensboro Police Officer A.D. Reed said speed competition is the name of the crime.

"I've been with the force for 17 years and I've charged it two times," Reed said.

Police say this is exactly what took place just last week.

Authorities say Jeffrey Hudson of Greensboro was in a speed competition with another car leading up to the crash.

Hudson is now charged with second-degree murder after he struck a driver who later died.

"It's the same as if someone fired a bullet into a crowd of people," Reed said.

Reed is also a member of the Crash Reconstruction Unit.

He explained a lot goes into a speed competition investigation.

"Math calculations, we have to look at the vehicles, we have to look at all the evidence from the roadways," Reed said.

He said the state of North Carolina classifies speed competitions into two categories.

One is prearranged racing.

"So prearranged racing is if you and I come together and say, 'Alright, I'm going to race from here to here,'" Reed said.

The second is spontaneous which starts with drivers revving their engines back and forth at each other.

Reed said speed competitions rarely happen, but when they do it's catastrophic.