School district apologizes after teacher kicks students out of class for wearing ‘Make American Great Again’ shirts

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County School District has issued an apology after a teacher asked students to leave her class because they were wearing pro-Donald Trump T-shirts, WGCL reported.

According to a statement issued by the Cherokee County School District, a math teacher at River Ridge High School “erroneously told two students their shirts with campaign slogans were not permitted in class.”

The statement said the teacher’s actions were wrong as the “Make America Great Again” shirts worn by the students were not a violation of the school district’s dress code. The statement also said that the teacher “additionally and inappropriately shared her personal opinion about the campaign slogan during class.”

River Ridge High School Principal Dr. Darrell Herring immediately met with and apologized to the students and their families, and Cherokee County School Superintendent Dr. Brian Hightower expressed how sorry he was about the incident.

Hightower then explained that this incident did not reflect his expectation that all students be treated equally and respectfully by employees of the school system.

Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate Michael Williams released a statement on his official Facebook page, along with a video of the incident from conservative website Turning Point USA, calling for the immediate termination of the math teacher, saying in part “To see something like this happen in Georgia is especially concerning to parents. This woman has no business serving in a position of authority over our school children. She blatantly violated their First Amendment rights while defaming them in front of the classroom.”

The school system said it could not discuss any disciplinary action against the teacher, but did say the students do not face any disciplinary action. The superintendent is instructing all school system principals to meet with teachers and staff to review the dress code and remind them that their political opinions should not be shared with students.

