Roy’s Folks archives: Winston-Salem’s ‘Snake Lady’

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- As Roy’s tenure here at FOX8 winds down, we continue our look through the archives at some of our more memorable stories.

In this edition of Roy's Folks, we bring back a segment on a woman who many consider a legend in blues music and in the obscure underground culture of carnival life.

Winston-Salem’s Willa Mae Bucker was known as “The Snake Lady” because for years she traveled the country with carnivals and put on snake shows.

She was a born entertainer, singing and playing the guitar and using any talents she had to gather an audience and make some money.

Bucker passed away a few years ago but she is for sure one of the people we remember very well.