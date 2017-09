× NC man drowns in kayaking accident on Yadkin River in Wilkes County

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina man died Sunday night in a kayaking accident on the Yadkin River.

The incident happened between Roaring River and Ronda.

Luther Lee Key was boating with another individual, in a tandem kayak, when the kayak overturned after being caught up in some overhanging tree branches.

Key was not wearing a life vest at the time of the accident.

No other injuries were reported.