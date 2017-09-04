NC day care worker facing child abuse charges

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh day care worker is facing child abuse charges after she allegedly pushed a 3-year-old girl causing the child to fall.

It happened on August 25 and was reported to Raleigh police on Friday, officials told WTVD.

Authorities have charged Shante Nicole Atwater, of Raleigh, with intentional child abuse causing serious physical injury. The 31-year-old was listed as a caretaker at The Childcare Network, according to court documents.

Officials said the charges stemmed from evidence that Atwater pushed the toddler causing her to fall into a chair.