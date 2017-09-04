Dozens rally for DACA in downtown Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- On Monday, DACA recipients and supporters rallied in downtown Greensboro ahead of President Donald Trump’s announcement on the program’s future.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program provides protection for immigrants who came to the country undocumented as children.

Rally attendees met at Governmental Plaza, later marching to LeBauer Park protesting a possible shutdown of the program.

DACA recipient Jorge Garcia came to the United States when he was 9. He is now 26 years old and dreams of becoming an attorney.

“I would just like to let the world know we are not criminals. I am not a criminal,” he said.

DACA recipient Laura Garduno Garcia’s family came to the United States from Mexico City. She has been in America since the age of 1.

“My parents stand behind me as much as I stand behind my children, so we will not let this go down without a fight,” she said.

Trump is expected to announce a decision on DACA Tuesday.

If DACA is canceled, nearly 800,000 people working and studying in the country would lose protection. Garduno estimates there are close to 30,000 recipients across North Carolina.