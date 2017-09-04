A look back: Winston-Salem woman known as ‘the snake lady’ considered a legend in blues music

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Meet a woman who many consider a legend in blues music and in the obscure underground culture of carnival life.
Winston-Salem’s Willa Mae Bucker was known as “The Snake Lady” because for years she traveled the country with carnivals put on snake shows.
She was a born entertainer, singing and playing the guitar and using any talents she had to gather an audience and make some money.
She passed away a few years ago but she is for sure one of the people we remember very well.
