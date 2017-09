DANVERS, Mass. — Librarians at a Danvers, Massachusetts, library say they’re getting Chuck E. Cheese tokens from people paying fines at the library.

The Peabody Institute Library took to Facebook last week to let its patrons know that the coins used as money at the children’s restaurant and arcade are not legal tender to be used to pay fines or printing fees.

Sue Kontons told The Salem News that she actually counted three tokens one day before realizing what they were.