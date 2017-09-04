2 High Point men gathering donations for Hurricane Harvey victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The folks on Dallas Avenue in High Point have the people of Texas on their minds. One by one, Patrick Wall greets strangers generous to donate so he call haul those dontations to Houston.

"Everything we're doing, we're winging it, but everything is working, everything is falling in place," Wall said.

Wall and his buddy Michael McQueen came up with the idea. A friend from Archdale decided to donate his truck to the cause and even offered to drive all three of them down to Houston at the end of the week when its filled up.

They're collecting the essentials: water, baby products, clean clothes and food.

"We're taking non-parishables you know macaroni in a bag, macaroni in a box," Wall said.

They've been at it since the weekend and are already half full.

"One lady came and said she would bring out her whole house, and all she started was two bottle waters, next day she came with six truck loads," Wall said.

Whether you're older or younger, the community is pitching in.

"Me and my sister brought in can goods, put in box," said 11-year-old Kayliah Williams.

Dozens of folks from Central United Methodist Church in Thomasville rolled up Monday evening to pitch in as well. For McQueen and Wall, they're engaging in an act of blind faith, and see a "Don't mess with Texas" bumper sticker on their borrowed truck as a sign.

"We're going on faith," Wall said. "We don't know what's down that road waiting on us, but at the end of the day we're going down there with some order and God on our side so that should cover us enough right there."

The two plan to drive down to Houston and distribute all these donations personally. Wall says they will stay down there "as long as it takes."