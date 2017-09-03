Walter Becker, co-founder of Steely Dan, dies at 67

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Steely Dan fans are mourning the death of the band co-founder Walter Becker, who passed away Sunday at the age of 67.

Becker’s death was announced on his official website, but no cause or any other details were provided.

Becker played guitar and bass and co-founded Steely Dan with singer Donald Fagen in 1972.

The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001 and is known for a string of rock hits in the ‘70s and ‘80s including “Do It Again” and “Reelin’ in the Years.”

Fagen said he intends on keeping the band’s music alive as long as he can, according to Rolling Stone.

"Walter Becker was my friend, my writing partner and my bandmate since we met as students at Bard College in 1967," Fagen wrote in a tribute to Becker. "He was smart as a whip, an excellent guitarist and a great songwriter. He was cynical about human nature, including his own, and hysterically funny."