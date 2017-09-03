× Two pistols seized from students at school in Rockingham County

MADISON, N.C. – Two students have been suspended from a school in Rockingham County after authorities seized two pistols from their bookbags.

A .38-caliber and a .22-caliber pistol were seized from two boys at New Vision School of Math and Science in Madison on Aug. 31, according to Jane P. Frazier, the school’s principal.

The students told their teacher they had been playing with the guns at home, which prompted the administration to search their bookbags.

The weapons were immediately taken from the students and nobody was ever in danger, Franzier told FOX8 in an email.

“Safety is our number one priority and we are addressed this situation based on Rockingham County School policies,” she said.