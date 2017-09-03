× Second suspect in High Point homicide arrested, police looking for one more man

HIGH POINT, N.C. – A man wanted in connection to a homicide in High Point turned himself in to police on Saturday.

Wayland M. Smith faces a first-degree murder charge in connection to the death of 26-year-old Maurice Suggs, who was fatally shot in the 200 block of Paramount Street at about 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

Smith is one of three suspects in the homicide and is being held on no bond. Unique A. McQueen was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder.

Police are still looking for Devonte M. Flowers, who is wanted on a first-degree murder charge.

In addition to Suggs’ death, two other people were injured in the shooting. Tremaine Durham, 31, was listed in critical condition as of Thursday evening. Al’tariq Cole, 31, of New Jersey, was also shot and is in stable condition.

There is no word on a motive for the shootings. Anyone with any information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (336) 889-4000.