President Trump has decided to end DACA, with 6-month delay, according to report

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has decided to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program with a 6-month delay, according to Politico.

DACA was set up under former President Barack Obama and grants work permits to undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as children.

Since being enacted, it has given 2-year work permits to nearly 800,000 young illegal immigrants, some right here in the Piedmont Triad.

Senior White House aides met Sunday to discuss the issue, according to Politico.

A group of DACA recipients and their supporters plan to march in downtown Greensboro Monday evening to spread awareness about their situation and call on the president to keep the program.