J.J. Watt’s online fundraiser for the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Houston raises more than $18 million

HOUSTON — J.J. Watt’s online fundraiser for Hurricane Harvey victims has raised more than $18 million.
The Houston Texans defensive end started the fundraiser a week ago with a goal of $200,000, according to Fox News.
As of Sunday evening, the online fundraiser had raised more than $18 million from more than 172,000 supporters.
“It’s very tough to watch our city get hit by such a bad storm and not be there to help, not be there to help with the recovery, not be there to help with the process. It’s very tough so what I do want to do is start a fundraiser,” Watt said in a video.