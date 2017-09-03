J.J. Watt’s online fundraiser for the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Houston raises more than $18 million

This is what we'll be distributing today pic.twitter.com/YVyOC4jRaj — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 3, 2017

HOUSTON — J.J. Watt’s online fundraiser for Hurricane Harvey victims has raised more than $18 million.

The Houston Texans defensive end started the fundraiser a week ago with a goal of $200,000, according to Fox News.

As of Sunday evening, the online fundraiser had raised more than $18 million from more than 172,000 supporters.

“It’s very tough to watch our city get hit by such a bad storm and not be there to help, not be there to help with the recovery, not be there to help with the process. It’s very tough so what I do want to do is start a fundraiser,” Watt said in a video.