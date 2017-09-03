Heartbreaking photo captures police officer saying goodbye to sick K-9 partner

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A heartbreaking photo captures a police officer in Connecticut emotionally saying goodbye to his sick K-9 partner.

The Middletown Police Department posted the image on Facebook on Friday, which shows Officer Michael D’Aresta holding K9 Hunter.

Police said K-9 Hunter had been sick for several days, and tests revealed he had a very aggressive form of liver cancer. It was unfortunately recommended that Hunter be euthanized.

“Officer D’Aresta and Hunter have been an exceptional team serving the City of Middletown in a high caliber since 2007,” the Facebook post read. “So as you can imagine, this is extremely difficult for Mike and his family.”