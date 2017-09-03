Coast Guard suspends search for boaters reported missing of North Carolina coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. – The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended a search Saturday for two boaters reported missing on the coast of North Carolina.

Steve Chaney and David Hambrick have been missing since last Sunday while fishing in Oak Island.

The pair took off aboard a 22-foot fishing boat around 11:30 a.m. Aug. 27 from the South Harbor Boat Ramp, according WWAY.

Crews searched the coastline by water and air with boats in the ocean and a plane and helicopter in the sky.

A tropical system brought heavy rain to coastal North Carolina and South Carolina last week.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Chaney or Hambrick can call Coast Guard Sector North Carolina at (910) 343-3880.