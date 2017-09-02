Ric Flair, wrestling legend and NC native, wants the world to know he ‘ain’t dead yet’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wrestling legend Ric Flair wants the world to know he “ain’t dead yet.”

The 68-year-old Charlotte native posted the message to social media on Saturday, thanking his fans for their continued support over the last few weeks.

“The Nature Boy” was admitted to the hospital on Aug. 11 for severe abdominal pain and underwent emergency colon surgery.

The hospital removed a blockage that was the “catalyst” for several different health issues — including kidney failure, according to the Wrestling Observer.

Following the surgery, Flair said he was doing “very well” and is set to begin physical therapy.

Flair is officially recognized by WWE as a 16-time world champion. He was one of the most popular pro-wrestlers in the 1980s and ’90s.