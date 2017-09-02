This week’s play of the night comes from the Western Guilford at Ragsdale matchup.
Play of the Night, from Western Guilford at Ragsdale
-
Highlights from FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 3
-
Highlights from FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 2
-
Play of the Night: Dudley at Ragsdale
-
Highlights from FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 1
-
Several Piedmont Triad high school football games postponed to Monday
-
-
Westbound lanes of part of Interstate 40 Business closed until Monday morning
-
Several high school football games rescheduled because of chance for rain Friday
-
Teen dies after falling from 3rd-story balcony at NC beach
-
Where does the money go after the Powerball craze?
-
Play of the Night, from Asheboro at Randleman
-
-
Victim in Greensboro fatal shooting identified
-
Group honors Vietnam veterans with ‘virtual wall’
-
Your place for all things FOX8 Friday Football 2017