New restaurant, bar to open in downtown Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new restaurant is being developed at 414 N. Liberty St. by Mayfair Street Partners, which is also developing a restaurant in the Pepper Building, less than a block away, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

Mayfair Street Partners, based in Cumming, Ga., is buying the building next to the historic Woolworth’s building. Simon Burgess, Mayfair’s managing director, said that the company has the property under contract and expects to close in a month or two. Linville Team Partners lists the property at $560,000.

The building has two floors and a basement — a total of about 12,000 square feet. The ground floor will become Casper’s New American Alehouse, with a bar called J.L. Casper’s in the basement. The second floor will be turned into offices and probably three luxury apartments.

Casper’s will offer upscale but casual American food that focuses on local, seasonal foods and artisanal cocktails and local craft beers.

