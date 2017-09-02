Man faces second-degree murder charge in connection to fatal Greensboro crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to a fatal wreck on Interstate 40 in Greensboro on Wednesday.

Jeffrey Dean Hudson, 48, of Greensboro, was jailed in Guilford County under a $1 million bond, police said in a press release.

The crash was reported at about 10 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 40 near Holden Road. Police believe Hudson was racing another vehicle at the time.

Hudson was in a silver 2004 Mazda RX8 that police said hit the back of a Volvo. The Mazda was then side-swiped by a tractor-trailer, according to police.

The driver of the Volvo was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released the victim’s identity.

Hudson sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was originally charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to reduce speed.