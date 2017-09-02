Carolina Panthers release former Clemson standout linebacker Ben Boulware

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have released former Clemson standout linebacker Ben Boulware, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Boulware signed with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent following the 2017 NFL Draft. He was waived on Sunday and is currently a free agent.

Boulware had one total tackle during his limited action during the preseason, according to TigerNet.com.

“Don’t be too busy adding up your troubles that you forget to count your blessings,” Boulware tweeted on Saturday morning. “God is still God and God is still Good!”

Boulware was awarded the Jack Lambert Award for best linebacker in December 2016 and was the Defensive MVP of the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship.