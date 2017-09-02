× Bojangles in Greensboro robbed at gunpoint, police looking for suspect

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a Greensboro Bojangles restaurant at gunpoint early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to 514 Hickory Ridge Drive at about 4:13 a.m. in reference to the crime, Greensboro police said in a press release.

A man entered the business with a handgun and demanded money from the employees, according to police. He allegedly took the money and left. Nobody was hurt.

Anyone with any information can call Greensboro police at Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to can remain anonymous and may result in a reward.