Wreck closes southbound lanes of US 29 in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A wreck has closed all southbound lanes of U.S. 29 in Greensboro, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

The wreck happened shortly before 5 p.m. near East Market Street.

Traffic is being diverted, Greensboro police said.

There is no word on what caused the accident or when lanes will reopen.