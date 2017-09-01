Tornado chances rising today for parts of the Piedmont

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tornado chances are rising for parts of the Piedmont Triad Friday afternoon and evening.

Thunderstorms that may produce damaging, straight-line winds or isolated tornadoes are expected to develop in the afternoon and evening throughout the Piedmont.

There is a 10 percent chance of seeing a tornado in the southern parts of the Piedmont, including Randolph and Davidson counties. Watch Kate Garner's forecast in the video player above.

FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd said the National Weather Service may issue a tornado watch later today.

Severe weather cannot be ruled out completely anywhere in the Piedmont. The timing for stronger storms is between 2 and 10 p.m.

Temperatures will hover in the mid- to upper-60s. After midnight, the radar should calm down significantly, with only scattered, light showers through mid-morning on Saturday. Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.

By Saturday afternoon, there will be a period when the sun comes out and temperatures warm up quickly, to the lower-80s. Late in the day, clouds will likely return with a few showers as cold air aloft sweeps across the Piedmont.

Sunday and Labor Day are going to be sunny and seasonable with highs in the mid-80s. Tuesday, clouds will increase but temperatures hold steady, in the mid-80s.