Thomasville man charged with indecent liberties with a child

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A Thomasville man has been charged with indecent liberties with a child, according to a news release from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 20, the grandmother of an 8-year-old, hearing impaired boy from South Carolina reported to Davidson County Sheriff’s Office that her grandson was allegedly sexually assaulted by Everett Haynes of Thomasville.

The alleged assault occurred while the child and his mother were staying with Haynes on June 20.

The boy attended a forensic interview at The Dragonfly House Children’s Advocacy Center in Mocksville, where he alleged that Haynes, 29, had sexually assaulted by rubbing him inappropriately.

Following an investigation, Haynes was arrested and charged with indecent liberties with a minor.

Haynes is in jail at the Davidson County Detention Center under a $25,000 secure bond and is scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on Sept. 25.