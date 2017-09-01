Southeast Guilford Middle helps Houston area school affected by Harvey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It doesn't matter who you ask, the feeling of wanting to help is mutual among students at Southeast Guilford Middle School.

"I want to pray for them," said a student.

"I just want to tell them that we'll be there for them," another said.

A few of them are writing letters to send to Houston.

A warm feeling to help fight off the cold destruction of Hurricane Harvey.

The letters will go directly to Mary Helen Uffman.

She's a former Southeast Guilford Middle School teacher.

School counseling secretary Linda Aydelette has been friends with Uffman for the past 20 years.

"Texted her and said, 'What can we do to help?'" Aydelette said.

Aydelette mentioned their connection is extremely close.

"Very kind heart, giving heart." Aydelette pointed out.

She explained Uffman has one major concern.

"Their street became a river and in particular she was worried about her school," Aydelette said.

Southeast Guilford Middle School has now adopted Uffman's school called Brookside Intermediate in the Houston area.

The goal is to help Uffman with school items.

Aydelette said the idea is still in the early phases but the help will continue for the entire school year.

"If you think about it being us and our school and our neighborhood, you kind of put it in perspective that all you can do is help," Aydelette said.