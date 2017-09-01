× Several Piedmont Triad high school football games postponed to Monday

Several high school varsity football games have been postponed to Monday due to weather.

The following games are still scheduled to be played Friday evening:

7:30 p.m. Williams at Eastern Alamance

7:30 p.m. Mt. Tabor at West Forsyth

7:30 p.m. Western Guilford at Ragsdale

The following games have been postponed to Monday:

5:30 p.m. Harrells Christian at High Point Christian

6 p.m. Eastern Guilford at Grimsley

6 p.m. High Point Central at Southwest Guilford

7 p.m. Reidsville at Morehead

7 p.m. Northeast Guilford at Southern Guilford

7 p.m. Ledford at Randleman

7 p.m. Cummings at Western Alamance

7 p.m. Southwestern Randolph at Wheatmore

Several other games were played on Thursday night.

You can view the scores for all local high school football games on the FOX8 High School Football Scoreboard.