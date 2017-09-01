Reidsville police searching for suspect after hit-and-run injures pedestrian

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run on Friday morning, according to a news release from Reidsville police.

The hit-and-run happened on Way Street near Harrison Street at 5:13 a.m., the release said.

Officers located a person suffering from multiple injuries after being hit by a vehicle. That person was taken to a local hospital for treatment and there is no word on their condition.

The Reidsville Police Department is seeking assistance from the community in identifying the suspect driver in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Reidsville Police Department at (336) 349-1010.