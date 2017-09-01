Police search for man who broke into Randleman school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDLEMAN, N.C. -- A man breaks into a school and wanders the halls for around 30 minutes -- that’s what Randleman police say happened at the elementary school on Swain Street Wednesday night.

Fortunately, the guy was caught on camera.

Police say he broke a window to get inside the school around 9 p.m. They believe he stole at least an iPad, but are still investigating to see what else may be missing.

Anyone with information about the alleged break-in is asked to contact the Randleman police department at (336) 495.7510.