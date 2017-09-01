One of Winston-Salem’s newest police officers proposes after graduation ceremony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- On Friday, the newest Winston-Salem police recruit class walked across the graduation stage. But, for one of them, locking up the title of “officer” wasn’t enough; he wanted to make an even larger leap.

“My parents asked me, ‘Are you ever gonna marry this girl?’ I was like, ‘Of course! I just gotta figure out when,’” said Officer Travis Fox, of his girlfriend, Katherine Meisen.

Fox and Meisen, who have been together for six years, made the trip to Winston-Salem from Long Island, New York.

“I thought graduation, back when I first moved here in February,” Fox said. “I was like, ‘That’s a perfect opportunity, why not take it?’”

After graduation was complete, Fox and his 13 fellow classmates gathered to take pictures.

“Sergeant huddled us up, and was like, ‘Alright Fox, you ready?’ Waved my dad over, he gave me the box with the ring in it,” he recalled.

Next, he motioned for Meisen. With his great-grandmother’s ring in hand, he got down on one knee.

"Katherine Grace, this is the best day of my life, I'm so happy you came down here with me, and I want you to become my bride,” Fox said, to which she replied, “Yes, yes of course.”

Surrounded by both his blood and blue families, Fox slipped the ring on his fiancée's finger.

“She was speechless, she was crying, I was crying,” he said.

For a couple who’s spent six years together, traveled more than 600 miles to a new home, and endured six months of law enforcement training, it’s a day they’ll never forget and the beginning of a journey all their own.

“It’s the best day of my life,” Fox said. “Why not make it better?”