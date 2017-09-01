× Labor Day wagon train in North Carolina ends in tragedy

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. — One person is dead in a Haywood County wreck Friday after a truck ran into a wagon train on Jonathan Creek Road, WLOS reports.

Organizers of the Haywood County Labor Day Wagon Train say that three people are hospitalized, including a man and his grandson.

The wreck happened at 4394 Jonathan Creek Road outside Maggie Valley. Haywood County Emergency Services responded to the incident.

Witnesses saw a vehicle strike a wagon train caravan traveling down the road.

One horse was seriously injured and another was put down due to its injuries, The Mountaineer reports.

There is no word on charges for the driver. Highway Patrol is investigating.