Healthy back-to-school breakfasts

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Kids are heading back to school and in need of easy-to-make healthy snacks.
Laura Buxenbaum, assistant director of Nutrition Affairs at Southeast United Dairy Industry Association, shares two easy meal ideas for parents.
Blueberry Buttermilk Muffins
Ingredients
- 2 cups whole-wheat flour
- 1/4 cup ground flax meal
- 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter (at room temperature)
- 1/2 cup light brown sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 3/4 cup buttermilk
- 1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt
- 1 tablespoon vanilla
- 1 tablespoon lemon zest
- 1 1/2 cups fresh blueberries
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350˚.
- Mix together first five dry ingredients and set the mixture aside. In a separate bowl, beat 4 tablespoons room-temperature butter with brown sugar until creamy. Add 2 large eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add buttermilk, yogurt , vanilla and lemon zest. Mix again until well blended. It’s alright if the batter looks a bit curdled. Add the flour mixture, beating on low speed just until the batter is smooth.
- Gently fold in blueberries by hand until well mixed. Grease a muffin tin or use liners. Scoop the batter into the prepared muffin cups, using a heaping 1/4 cup for each; a muffin scoop works well here. Sprinkle each muffin with a bit of coarse sugar, such as raw/turbinado, if desired.
- Bake at 350˚ for 20-25 minutes, or until a cake tester/toothpick comes out clean when inserted into the center.
- Remove from the tin and place on cooling rack to avoid steaming the bottoms of the muffins.
Egg and Cheese Breakfast Cups
Ingredients
- 3 large eggs lightly beaten
- 1/3 cup lactose-free milk
- Pinch of black pepper
- 6 slices whole-wheat bread, crusts removed (such as Pepperidge Farms)
- 1/4 cup chopped cooked ham, bacon or sausage
- 1/2 cup shredded reduced-fat Cheddar or pepper-jack cheese
Directions
- Preheat oven to 375°. Spray six muffin cups with cooking spray.
- Mix eggs, milk and pepper in a small bowl.
- Press one slice of bread into each muffin cup, making a cup shape with bread.
- Pour egg mixture evenly into bread cups; top with ham, bacon or sausage.
- Bake 15 minutes or until eggs are cooked and not runny. Remove from oven and turn oven off. Top evenly with cheese and let stand in oven 5 minutes or until cheese melts. Remove from oven and let cool at least 5 minutes.
