Healthy back-to-school breakfasts

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Kids are heading back to school and in need of easy-to-make healthy snacks.

Laura Buxenbaum, assistant director of Nutrition Affairs at Southeast United Dairy Industry Association, shares two easy meal ideas for parents.

Blueberry Buttermilk Muffins

Ingredients

2 cups whole-wheat flour

1/4 cup ground flax meal

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

4 tablespoons unsalted butter (at room temperature)

1/2 cup light brown sugar

2 large eggs

3/4 cup buttermilk

1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon vanilla

1 tablespoon lemon zest

1 1/2 cups fresh blueberries

Directions

Preheat oven to 350˚.

Mix together first five dry ingredients and set the mixture aside. In a separate bowl, beat 4 tablespoons room-temperature butter with brown sugar until creamy. Add 2 large eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add buttermilk, yogurt , vanilla and lemon zest. Mix again until well blended. It’s alright if the batter looks a bit curdled. Add the flour mixture, beating on low speed just until the batter is smooth.

Gently fold in blueberries by hand until well mixed. Grease a muffin tin or use liners. Scoop the batter into the prepared muffin cups, using a heaping 1/4 cup for each; a muffin scoop works well here. Sprinkle each muffin with a bit of coarse sugar, such as raw/turbinado, if desired.

Bake at 350˚ for 20-25 minutes, or until a cake tester/toothpick comes out clean when inserted into the center.

Remove from the tin and place on cooling rack to avoid steaming the bottoms of the muffins.

Egg and Cheese Breakfast Cups

Ingredients

3 large eggs lightly beaten

1/3 cup lactose-free milk

Pinch of black pepper

6 slices whole-wheat bread, crusts removed (such as Pepperidge Farms)

1/4 cup chopped cooked ham, bacon or sausage

1/2 cup shredded reduced-fat Cheddar or pepper-jack cheese

Directions

Preheat oven to 375°. Spray six muffin cups with cooking spray.

Mix eggs, milk and pepper in a small bowl.

Press one slice of bread into each muffin cup, making a cup shape with bread.

Pour egg mixture evenly into bread cups; top with ham, bacon or sausage.

Bake 15 minutes or until eggs are cooked and not runny. Remove from oven and turn oven off. Top evenly with cheese and let stand in oven 5 minutes or until cheese melts. Remove from oven and let cool at least 5 minutes.