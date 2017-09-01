Guilford officials narrow consultant field in school use and rezoning study

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It wasn’t exactly a sudden-death elimination — since both the full school board and Board of Commissioners will be asked to vote before anything can move forward, according to the News & Record.

But after watching four back-to-back presentations from four firms vying for their business on Thursday, a joint committee with representatives from the two Guilford County boards was able to come to a relatively swift consensus about how to proceed.

They named Tallahassee-headquartered MGT Consulting Services as the committee’s first choice to negotiate with on a contract to help the county figure out what shape its public school buildings are in and how to better use buildings to educate students in an efficient and equitable way. They are recommending Charlotte-based Prismatic and Atlanta-headquartered Heery International be considered as viable second and third choices, respectively, if they aren’t able to negotiate a satisfactorily priced deal with MGT.

The recommendations are an early milestone for a team effort between the boards that could have significant consequences down the road for schools, taxes and the general vitality and competitiveness of the county.

MGT’s team, the only one led by a former superintendent, managed to be persuasive to representatives from both boards.

“You mentioned your focus is to understand students and families and you also talked about the emphasis on how to best serve children,” commissioners Chairman Jeff Phillips told one of the MGT presenters. “Those are key phrases and you are experts in your field. The fact that you emphasized those points throughout your presentation spoke volumes to me.”

Read more in the News & Record.