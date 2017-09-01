Ex-camp counselor admits sexually abusing boy; says another counselor video-recorded the acts

A former counselor at a New York day camp made some gruesome admissions in court Thursday, according to Newsday.

He told a judge that he tied up a then-9-year-old boy to a bed and sexually abused him while another counselor video-recorded it.

David Greenberg, 37, pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual act and possessing a sexual performance by a child. He will be sentenced in October to 25 years in prison.

Also sentenced was Greenberg’s friend and co-counselor Keith Meyn. He will serve 15 years in prison for use of a child in a sexual performance.

Assistant District Attorney John Cortes called their acts “shocking and horrific.”